PLASTICS Announces Winners of the 2020 Re|focus Leadership and People’s Choice Awards

The Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS) announced today PureCycle Technologies as the winner of the Leadership in Innovation Award and Accredo Packaging as the winner of the People's Choice Award for the 2020 Re|focus Sustainability Innovation Awards.

Leadership in Innovation Award-winner PureCycle Technologies uses post-consumer and post-industrial polypropylene for consumer-facing applications. PureCycle removes contaminants, odors and colors from recycled feedstock to produce near virgin-quality resin.

Accredo Packaging, the People’s Choice Award-winner, designed an all-polyethylene, fully recyclable stand-up pouch with a variety of uses. The AccredoFlex® RP™ Gen2 pouch consists of up to 25% bio-based resin. Accredo, which also won a Sustainability Innovation Award for Best Design earlier this year, uses wind and solar energy to create the AccredoFlex® RP™ Gen2.

Previous Re|focus attendees and plastics industry experts voted virtually for the People’s Choice Award at the Re|focus website.

“We are excited to announce PureCycle Technologies as the winner of the Leadership in Innovation Award and Accredo Packaging as the winner of the People’s Choice Award,” said PLASTICS Senior Director of Sustainability and Materials Ashley Hood-Morley. “These awards continue to demonstrate how the plastics industry is moving the needle in sustainability and recycling innovations.”

“Although we moved the Re|focus Awards to virtual voting, due to the pandemic, we had very high participation from the Re|focus community. I continue to be impressed with the plastic industry’s commitment to sustainability,” she stated.

