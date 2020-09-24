U.S. Senators to Speak at Global Plastics Summit

The Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS) and IHS Markit are pleased to announce the addition of Senator Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska) and Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-Rhode Island) to the world-class speaker line-up at this year’s Global Plastics Summit (GPS) co-located with the PLASTICS North American Flexible Film and Bag Conference and the Rigid Plastic Packaging Group Conference.

Jointly presented by PLASTICS and IHS Markit, the Global Plastics Summit will be held virtually October 21-23, using a custom-built online event platform, and addresses the individual focus and collective dependency of senior leaders from the entire plastics supply chain, including processors and converters, brand owners, and materials and equipment suppliers.

“We’re honored to welcome Senator Sullivan and Senator Whitehouse to this year’s Global Plastics Summit,” said Tony Radoszewski, President & CEO of PLASTICS. “Their participation not only provides valuable bipartisan legislative insight, but is a testament to the importance and stature of the event and its audience of plastics industry leaders.”

Senators Sullivan and Whitehouse will discuss their introduction of the Save Our Seas (SOS) 2.0 Act in a special policy session taking place on October 22, moderated by Matt Seaholm, PLASTICS Vice President of Government Affairs.

“I look forward to speaking at the Global Plastics Summit to discuss the urgency of our marine debris problem and the bipartisan solutions we’ve developed in the Senate Oceans Caucus,” said Senator Whitehouse. “This issue wins support from both sides of the aisle, and I’m pleased to share the progress we’ve made.”

“The call to action to combat plastic waste in our oceans is an urgent one—we’ve all heard that the world is on course to have more plastic by weight in the ocean than fish by 2050,” said Senator Sullivan. “This challenge is big and it’s global, but fortunately it is also solvable. I’m glad to partner with Senator Whitehouse once again to combat marine debris in new and creative ways, this time with our Save Our Seas 2.0 Act, the most comprehensive bill on the issue ever to pass the Senate. The efforts of industry are integral to tackling this global challenge, and I look forward to our discussion.”

“The addition of Senators Sullivan and Whitehouse to the Global Plastics Summit agenda underscores the GPS conference commitment to deliver critical content relative to the key social, technological and legislative trends impacting the plastics industry today and, in the future,” said Nick Vafiadis, Vice President Plastics, IHS Markit.

In addition to the policy session, this year’s Global Plastics Summit examines the issues, trends and innovations shaping the global plastics industry including economic forecasts, materials developments and market updates, regulatory and legislative impacts, trade and tariffs, and sustainability and the circular economy. Information about the Global Plastics Summit can be found at https://globalplasticssummit.com/index.html.

About Plastics Industry Association

The Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS), is the only organization that supports the entire plastics supply chain, representing nearly one million workers in the $451 billion U.S. industry. Since 1937, PLASTICS has been working to make its members and the industry more globally competitive while advancing recycling and sustainability. To learn more about PLASTICS’ education initiatives, industry-leading insights and events, networking opportunities and policy advocacy, and North America’s largest plastics trade show, NPE: The Plastics Show, visit plasticsindustry.org. Connect with PLASTICS on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.