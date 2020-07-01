USMCA Implementation Strengthens Plastics Sector Positioning For Continued Cooperation and Growth

The implementation of the United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement (USMCA) today is a historic step for the three nations, their businesses and workers, and consumers, said Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS) President and CEO Tony Radoszewski.

“PLASTICS members welcome a new era of balanced, reciprocal trade, the promotion of free markets and economic growth,” said Radoszewski. “Continued collaboration and trade across North American borders are significantly important for the plastics sector and industries that rely upon polymers and plastics in their products.”

U.S. plastics industry exports to USMCA partners, amounting to nearly $28 billion last year, support over 150,000 American jobs. “Smooth implementation of the agreement bolsters the confidence of businesses to make plans and enter agreements to promote trade and production between our three nations,” said the CEO.

As the plastics sector continues to modernize production and supply manufacturers with new materials and sophisticated components, USMCA's expanded intellectual property protections and market access will enhance U.S. plastics’ presence in the combined marketplace, growing opportunities for businesses and products.

###

About Plastics Industry Association

The Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS), is the only organization that supports the entire plastics supply chain, representing nearly one million workers in the $451 billion U.S. industry. Since 1937, PLASTICS has been working to make its members and the industry more globally competitive while advancing recycling and sustainability. To learn more about PLASTICS’ education initiatives, industry-leading insights and events, networking opportunities and policy advocacy, and North America’s largest plastics trade show, NPE: The Plastics Show, visit plasticsindustry.org. Connect with PLASTICS on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.