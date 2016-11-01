Size and Impact of Plastics Industry on the U.S. Economy

Subscribe
The 2020 Size & Impact report, detailing the plastics industry's contributions to the U.S. economy and providing an industry forecast, is now available for download. According to the latest data, plastics, the eighth largest industry domestically, accounts for more than one million jobs in the U.S. and $432.0 billion in shipments.
Plus, PLASTICS' Chief Economist, Perc Pineda, PH.D., also analyzes the effects of COVID-19, providing three possible scenarios for the future of plastics, and shares more information critical to planning your business.
