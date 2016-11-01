Subscribe

Size and Impact of Plastics Industry on the U.S. Economy

  Size and Impact of Plastics Industry on the U.S. Economy

The 2020 Size & Impact report, detailing the plastics industry's contributions to the U.S. economy and providing an industry forecast, is now available for download. According to the latest data, plastics, the eighth largest industry domestically, accounts for more than one million jobs in the U.S. and $432.0 billion in shipments. 

2020 Size & Impact - Executive Summary                 2020 Size & Impact Report

Plus, PLASTICS' Chief Economist, Perc Pineda, PH.D., also analyzes the effects of COVID-19, providing three possible scenarios for the future of plastics, and shares more information critical to planning your business. 

 

  • 2019 Size & Impact Report
    Download
  • 2019 Size & Impact Report - Free Summary
    Download
  • 2018 Size & Impact Report
    Download
  • 2018 Size & Impact Report - Free Summary
    Download
  • 2017 Size & Impact
    Download
  • 2016 Size & Impact Report - Free Summary
    Download
  • Size and Impact of the Plastics Industry on the U.S.: 2016
    Download
  • Size and Impact of the Plastics Industry on the U.S.: 2015
    Download
  • Size and Impact of the Plastics Industry on the U.S.: 2013
    Download
  • Size and Impact of the Plastics Industry on the U.S.: 2011
    Download
