The advance estimate of gross domestic product (GDP) for the first quarter by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis confirms the end of the longest economic expansion in U.S. history. The U.S. economy contracted 4.8% in the first quarter on a seasonally adjusted annual rate. This resulted in U.S. actual output to be lower than potential output or an output gap of $209.7 billion. Since the first quarter of 2018, U.S. output had exceeded its potential.