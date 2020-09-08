Subscribe
Perc Pineda, PhD
PLASTICS Chief Economist
Follow Perc on Twitter @percpineda
The World Trade Organization (WTO) suggests two possibilities for merchandise trade this year: “A relatively optimistic scenario is the volume of merchandise trade in 2020 would contract by 13%, and a pessimistic scenario in which trade would fall by 32%” according to a June 22 press release.
Whether we get a 13% or 32% drop in merchandise trade depends on many macroeconomic factors. There was no telling in June or August what the path of global economic recovery might be. In the U.S., however, data suggest a leveling-off of the economic downturn.
As far as the U.S. plastics industry, exports of plastics molds in June were 36% above June 2019. Imports were up 4.0% from a year ago. Both exports and imports of molds are back to pre COVID-19 levels. This could be an indication that demand at plastics processors has picked up in both domestic and export markets since the lockdowns in March.
While it appears the plastics molds trade this year could be different from the WTO’s merchandise forecast, exports for other plastics categories—resins, products, and machinery—are still below pre-COVID-19 levels. Exports of machinery, plastics products and resins were 9.4%, 14.1% and 20.1%, respectively, were lower in June this year than last.
However, comparing June to April—the weakest month of economic activity since the lockdowns—exports for machinery and plastics products increased by 4.8% and 9.3%, respectively. Over the same period, resin imports decreased by 4.2%. Year over year, imports of machinery and resins were down 12.7% and 23.1%, respectively, in June. Plastics products imports in June were 8.3% above June last year.
With the first half of the year behind us, the path ahead for global plastics trade remains unclear. A lot depends on the speed of global economic recovery. PLASTICS’ annual Global Trends Report, to be released at the 2020 Global Plastics Summit on October 21-23, explores these issues.
PLASTICS members may access full monthly data and a breakdown by mold types by countries of origin at our data page under Molds for Plastics Monthly Trade.
Recommended Posts
-
Industry News
Bloomberg News' Error-Filled Plastics ArticleJune 19, 2020 We create forums for experts to explore product life cycles and the problem of marine debris. In addition to the RECOVER Act, we support the Save Our Seas Act 2.0, another bipartisan bill to prevent waste in the oceans. Far from a “pariah,” as the reporter might hope, PLASTICS agrees with the majority of Americans who abhor litter and want to protect the environment. Plastic companies are leading the global effort.
-
Industry News
Early Signs of an Upturn from the Great Economic Disruption?June 10, 2020 While there are statistical improvements, monthly data tend to be noisy and there will be residual effects on what I call the great economic disruption. Government-mandated lockdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic interrupted an economy that has been chugging along. Nevertheless, these early signs of improvements provide some clues. For instance, plastics and rubber shipments decreased 9.1% or $1.8 billion in April from March, based on the U.S. Census Bureau estimates.
-
Industry News
How the Plastics Industry is Providing Solutions During This Time of CrisisMay 11, 2020 The plastics industry is mobilizing to relieve the burden of COVID-19 on the nation’s healthcare system. Our members are making components for critical care machines, disposable medical items, and single-use packaging for treatments and food. Resin manufacturers are churning out material. Companies have added shifts or switched production lines to supply high demand for personal protective equipment and more. Stories of innovation, hard work and charity are countless.